Family Express Reveals New Mobile App Platform

The new app can be used as a resource for Family Express customers at its over 80 locations across Indiana.

Valparaiso, Ind.-based Family Express has launched a new mobile app experience, which features the latest in mobile ordering, car wash subscriptions, payments and more for customers across its 80-location footprint.

“It’s never been easier to order a Friday night pizza, or save big on a favorite snack or your next fill-up with F.E. Perks,” says Family Express Corp. president and CEO, Gus Olympidis. “We’ve made considerable investments in a contemporary experience for our brand over the past few years, and we’re thrilled to take the next step by introducing a personalized app experience that meets the needs of today’s customers.”

Powered by Rovertown, a leading mobile app platform, the new app leverages API integrations with several innovative technologies. Olo’s mobile ordering capabilities make it easy to conveniently order food to-go at customers’ favorite stores using Stripe as the form of payment.

Rovertown has also integrated Stripe’s frictionless Link technology to speed up the checkout process by autofilling customers’ payment information. Additionally, car washes can be activated through the app, thanks to an integration with Mosaic.

These features are open and available to all customers — not just members of F.E. Perks — which allows Family Express to market to, and reach, a much broader audience.

“We’re in the business of meeting and exceeding customer expectations,” says Ryan Fasel, Family Express Corp. director of marketing. “The standards for what mobile apps can and should do are constantly evolving, and it’s important for us to stay ahead of those trends. Our new app platform, and the capabilities we’ve carefully selected, build a foundation that allows us to delight customers for years to come.”