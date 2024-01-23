Spinx Opens New South Carolina Site

The newest Spinx store is located in the heart of the chain's footprint — Greenville, S.C., where the company is headquartered.

Greenville, S.C.-based c-store retailer Spinx has announced the opening of its newest store, located right in Greenville. The brand-new, full-service storefront bolsters the company’s presence in the Greenville community.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion throughout the Greenville area,” said Steve Spinks, CEO and president of The Spinx Co. “We look forward to bringing top-notch service, quality products and a convenient shopping experience to nearby residents and travelers.”

The Spinx site will serve its signature fried chicken, chicken biscuits and chicken tenders. Customers can purchase fountain drinks with “chewy ice,” in addition to hot beverages, including bean-to-cup fresh coffee. Spinx Xtras members can also save on fuel by shopping inside any Spinx store.

Founded in 1972, the company currently operates more than 80 locations and 50 car washes across the Carolinas.

More information can be found on the company’s website.