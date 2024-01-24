C-Store Count in the U.S. Trends Upwards

Up 1.5% from 2023, there are currently more than 152,000 c-stores in operation today.

According to the 2024 NACS/NIQ Convenience Industry Store Count, the U.S. c-store industry has shown growth for the second consecutive year.

The store count showed that there are 152,396 c-stores operating in the U.S. — a 1.5% increase from last year’s store count.

Convenience stores sell an estimated 80% of the fuels purchased by consumers in the U.S. The newly released c-store census shows that 120,061 convenience stores sell fuels, a 1.2% increase over 118,678 stores in 2023.

In the last decade, six of four years experienced growth in the convenience retail channel:

2024 — 152,396 (+1.5%)

2023 — 150,174 (+1.5%)

2022 — 148,026 (-1.5%)

2021 — 150,274 (-1.6%)

2020 — 152,720 (-0.3%)

2019 — 153,237 (-1.1%)

2018 — 154,958 (+0.3%)

2017 — 154,535 (+0.2%)

2016 — 154,195 (+0.9%)

2015 — 152,794 (+0.9%)

The bulk of convenience stores, according to NACS, comes from “A-sized” (1-10 stores) operators at 96,156 locations (63.1% of total c-stores), of which 91,799 are single-store operators, up slightly from 90,423 stores in 2023. Second are “E-sized” operators with more than 500 stores.

Store Size and Store Count Allocation

1-10 stores — 96,156 63.1% of stores

11-50 stores — 9,157 6.0%

51-200 stores — 9,033 5.9%

201-500 stores — 5,186 3.4%

501+ stores — 32,864 21.6%

Nearly every state increased its store count including Texas, which continues to have the most convenience stores (16,304 stores), or more than 1 in 10 stores in the U.S. After losing 53 stores in 2023, California added 177 to its store count. Only seven states saw a reduction in their store count: Alaska, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Oklahoma and Vermont.

While the convenience store industry grew its retail presence in local communities throughout the United States, other brick-and-mortar channels had a different experience:

With the U.S. population at an estimated 336 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there is one convenience store per every 2,204 people.

The 2024 NACS/NIQ Convenience Industry Store Count is based on stores in operation as of December 31, 2023.