Hutchinson Oil Partners With Warren Rogers

21-location c-store retailer and fuel distributor Hutchinson Oil has selected Warren Rogers Precision Fuel System Diagnostics as its provider of fuel system compliance, wet-stock management and forecourt diagnostics.

“Warren Rogers and fuelWRAp will help us to gain the increased ability to monitor forecourt and wet-stock activity at our locations, in real-time. This new level of oversight will bring higher levels of automation and efficiency to our company, allowing us to continue to provide low prices on fuel for travelers and truck drivers,” said Kurtis Hutchinson, vice president of fuels at Hutchinson Oil in Elk City, Okla. “We selected Warren Rogers for their fuel management expertise in the industry and to assist us with our ongoing store growth plans and technology improvements. The fuelWRAp real-time system will help us to continue to improve efficiency across our sites in the areas of compliance and forecourt maintenance. Remotely-monitoring activities such as delivery shortages and potential theft, inaccurate meter calibration, and poor flow rates is just one of the benefits of working with Warren Rogers. We are very excited to kick off this new partnership.”

Hutchinson Oil (Hutch’s) will utilize the Warren Rogers fuelWRAp system, which uses real-time data and leverages the flexibility and smart analytics of the cloud to help fuel retailer track their fuel inventory, as it makes its way to their sites, enters the tank, flows through each fuel line and reaches the meter. In addition, Warren Rogers will provide customized auditing and operational reports along with the compliance documentation required to meet all state and federal regulations.

Using fuelWRAp, travel center and conventional convenience store support staff can minimize their time spent each day identifying and addressing issues such as dormant or down fueling positions, water in tank, active tank gauge alarms, meters out-of-variance, failed tank, sensor and line testing, low inventory levels, lost communications, slowing fuel flow trends and other abnormalities.

It features a user-friendly dashboard that helps customers view their forecourt diagnostics across their enterprise on a consolidated and centralized online platform, enabled for desktop, mobile and tablet.

“We’re excited about working with Hutch’s as they continue to grow in scale and store count and are extremely pleased that they chose us as their preferred services partner,” said William Jones, president and CEO of Warren Rogers. “We take their trust in our business seriously. Fortunately, the fuelWRAp system is highly scalable, so we’ll be able to continue to support them with all their leak detection, compliance and fuel monitoring needs as they continue to grow. Their long history and dedication to providing superior products and services in Oklahoma and Kansas are truly impressive.”

Founded in 1979, Warren Rogers specializes in statistical analysis and precision fuel system diagnostics for the retail petroleum industry. Every month, Warren Rogers monitors the performance of over 250,000 dispensing points and over 2 billion gallons in fuel throughput.