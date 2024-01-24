Tamper-Evident Deli Containers

Placon’s Crystal Seal Cravings Containers, which come in various sizes, including a unique 32-ounce tall option for holding cored pineapples, were created to cater to the needs of the growing convenience and on-the-go deli food market. Unlike commonly used polypropylene deli cups, Cravings cups are made from Placon’s EcoStar post-consumer recycled PET, which provides sustainable and recyclable packaging. Cravings cups also address the demand for increased product visibility and tamper-evident closures. The cups feature crystal clear material and a patented tamper-evident base-to-lid tab closure mechanism, ensuring product safety before purchase and allowing for container reuse at home.

Placon

www.placon.com