TravelCenters of America Opens New Arizona Site

The new store boasts 210 truck parking spaces and 141 car parking spaces, in addition to three different quick-service dining options.

TravelCenters of America — now a part of the bp family of brands — has announced its latest store opening in Littlefield, Ariz.

The new location will be branded as a TA Express, a franchised site that offers fueling, convenience items, three quick-service dining options and services for professional drivers and motorists.

The new location features an array of amenities, including:

Dining Options: KFC, Del Taco and Sbarro

Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks, and merchandise

Nine diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF)

20 gasoline fueling lanes

210 truck parking spaces

141 car parking spaces

Nine showers

Driver’s lounge

Pet area

Laundry facilities

“TA remains committed to expanding its network of TA, Petro and TA Express locations to serve more professional drivers and motorists,” the company reported in a press release.

As part of the opening, TA will donate $2,500 to a local food bank.