TravelCenters of America Opens New Arizona Site

TravelCenters of America — now a part of the bp family of brands — has announced its latest store opening in Littlefield, Ariz.
The new location will be branded as a TA Express, a franchised site that offers fueling, convenience items, three quick-service dining options and services for professional drivers and motorists.
The new location features an array of amenities, including:
- Dining Options: KFC, Del Taco and Sbarro
- Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks, and merchandise
- Nine diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF)
- 20 gasoline fueling lanes
- 210 truck parking spaces
- 141 car parking spaces
- Nine showers
- Driver’s lounge
- Pet area
- Laundry facilities
“TA remains committed to expanding its network of TA, Petro and TA Express locations to serve more professional drivers and motorists,” the company reported in a press release.
As part of the opening, TA will donate $2,500 to a local food bank.