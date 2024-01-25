Circle K Opens Wisconsin Store, Announces Massive Expansion Plans

The chain plans to open more than 60 new stores across Wisconsin over the next five years.

Circle K — after the grand opening of its third Green Bay, Wisc., site — announced plans to open more than 60 new stores across Wisconsin as part of its strategy to open 500 new stores over the next five years.

“We are thrilled to open our third Circle K in Wisconsin here in Green Bay and looking forward to bringing the Circle K brand to new customers across Wisconsin in the coming years,” said Gary Brant, vice president of operations, Circle K Northern Tier Business Unit. “We’ve been very pleased by the community response to our first two stores in Ledgeview and Ashwaubenon since they opened last year. Now we are looking forward to bringing the high-quality customer experience and fast, friendly service that Circle K is known for across the state while also creating jobs for these great communities.”

Brant added that the planned Wisconsin expansion will bring approximately 1,200 new jobs to Wisconsin.

The new Green Bay Circle K boasts 5,200 square feet, 16 fuel dispensers, freshly prepared hot food options and a wide range of packaged snacks and beverages.

“As Circle K’s expansion into Wisconsin proceeds, the company has identified numerous sites for development and continues to actively scout locations throughout the state,” the company stated in a press release.

Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard, which operates in 29 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores, of which almost 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S. and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland.