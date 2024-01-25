Diving Into Mobile Ordering and Delivery

Convenience store retailers are committing to mobile ordering and delivery more now than ever, as consumers continue to show preferences for these services when shopping in c-stores.

Today’s consumers are shopping more frequently at stores that offer pickup or delivery options, and c-store retailers are responding by zoning in on how to implement these services or improve what they already have.

In fact, 33% of respondents to a study titled “Understanding the Food-Focused C-Store Shopper,” by FoodserviceResults and commissioned by NAG Convenience, said they are likely to use their phone or mobile app when the option is available at a c-store. Many of those using a c-store app are placing an order for delivery or pickup.

“Mobile ordering and delivery have become increasingly popular in the c-store industry,” said Hana Hassan, marketing manager for H&S Energy, which has over 100 Power Market and Extra Mile locations throughout California. “It offers customers convenience and flexibility by allowing them to order products via mobile apps and have them delivered to their preferred location. This trend has grown due to changing consumer preferences and the desire for contactless shopping options.”

GetGo, with over 260 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana, has also noticed an increase in the mobile ordering and delivery trend with its customers.

“Our guests have told us they value flexibility and convenience when they engage with us, so providing technology for mobile orders and partnering with third-party delivery services are just some of the ways we meet these expectations,” said Brandon Daniels, senior manager of public relations and communication for GetGo.

Getting In The Game

Now that retailers are noticing the increase in the demand for mobile ordering and delivery, they are taking more steps to improve their ordering services.

EG America’s Cumberland Farms, which has over 500 locations in eight states, has partnered with DoorDash to provide its customers with delivery. Since adding delivery, the c-store chain has seen more customers opting to use the service.

“We’re seeing strong adoption, particularly for hot food, ice cream and beverage orders,” said Cheryl Davis, director of digital strategy for EG America. “We’re closely analyzing data to optimize our offerings and tailor menus to fit customer demand.”

GetGo and H&S Energy, too, have partnered with third-party apps to offer delivery, as well as using their own mobile apps.

“Guests at our locations offering made-to-order menu items can place their orders through our mobile app before their arrival,” said Daniels. “We also partner with third-party delivery services at many of our locations for those guests who want to enjoy our food — like our new chicken sandwiches or our classic sub collection — without leaving the house.”

GetGo has also upgraded its mobile app to make the food-ordering process easier for customers to use, which has resulted in increased usage rates for mobile ordering and delivery, noted Daniels.

H&S Energy uses its Power Market app to make mobile ordering and delivery convenient for its customers, Hassan said. The chain also ensures all of its items on the app have the same price as in the store to make their mobile ordering and delivery more efficient.

“Efficient marketing and advertising strategies help us reach a wider audience, while our real-time inventory updates, managed through our back-office system, ensure that customers can confidently order products knowing they’re available for delivery,” she said. “Our commitment to these practices creates a seamless and customer-centric mobile ordering and delivery experience.”

Moving Forward

As mobile ordering and delivery remain at the forefront of consumer demands, retailers must continue enhancing these services, especially as technology improves.

For instance, Cumberland Farms’ Davis noted that the chain is constantly innovating. It is exploring new ways to expand its mobile ordering and delivery options, among other features, to ensure a convenient shopping experience for its customers.

However, GetGo is really paying attention to what its customers are saying and using the feedback to improve its mobile ordering and delivery options.

“Our customers told us they want to experience the full store when using the app, so we are expanding our mobile ordering process to include more center store items,” said Daniels. “We’re also researching ways to provide even more value by offering additional discounts or finding new ways to leverage our MyPerks Loyalty Program.”

H&S Energy, too, is in the process of enhancing its mobile ordering and delivery services by extending its in-store promotions to its delivery platform. The c-store chain is even working on integrating its Power Market Rewards Program with its Power Market Delivery, which will allow customers to collect and redeem loyalty points when placing delivery orders, according to Hassan.

“Furthermore, we’re planning to expand our payment options by adding Electric Benefit Transfer (EBT) to accommodate a broader range of customers and ensure accessibility to our services,” said Hassan. “These new initiatives aim to make our mobile ordering and delivery experience even more enticing and customer friendly.”

Nonetheless, whether it’s adding more items to the mobile app or improving consumers’ delivery experiences, retailers are ensuring they’re putting their customers first when making changes to their mobile ordering and delivery services.

For retailers considering adding mobile ordering and delivery, they need to make sure it’s what their customers want, have the right technology and marketing in place, and base their decision on a solid cost-benefit analysis.

“Customer behaviors industry-wide show an increasing preference for app-based ordering and delivery, but retailers should be cautious before making any investments unless they understand the financial opportunity it presents,” said Daniels. “Offering an app or partnering with a delivery service will always depend on changing customer habits, which can be challenging without a solid marketing plan.”

“The success of mobile ordering and delivery in c-stores depends on factors like customer demand, service quality and effective marketing strategies,” added Hassan. “It can be a valuable addition to your retail business if implemented thoughtfully.”