Maverik to Discontinue Kum & Go’s Made-to-Order and Mobile Ordering Programs

Maverik continues to make strategic changes to the Kum & Go brand following its acquisition in August, 2023.

Following Maverik’s acquisition of Kum & Go in August of last year, the company has begun making a series of changes to the Kum & Go brand.

Just last week, Maverik debuted its first fully rebranded Kum & Go store in Draper, Utah, with plans to eventually phase out the Kum & Go brand over time.

Now, according to a report from Axios, the company has made known its plans to discontinue Kum & Go’s made-to-order and mobile ordering programs.

The move comes after Kum & Go’s 2022 initiative to heavily focus on the foodservice aspect of its brand, Axios also reported. The chain formerly touted the title of a “restaurant that serves gas,” rather than a “gas station that serves food.”

Maverik did note, however, that customers can still expect offerings like pizza, burritos and other grab-and-go items in-stores.

It is expected that further changes to the Kum & Go brand will take place in the near future, with plans not yet set in stone or made clear to the public.