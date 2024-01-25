NAG 2024 to Offer Networking Opportunities

Attendees of the 2024 NAG Conference will have the chance to network with c-store industry colleagues during different networking events.

The 2024 National Advisory Group (NAG) Conference, taking place in Tampa Bay, Fla., from March 10-13, will host different networking opportunities and events for attendees.

During these networking opportunities, attendees will be able to make new connections and form friendships with other c-store industry colleagues.

“Our entire program is built on fostering networking opportunities,” said Allison Dean, executive director for NAG Convenience. “Whether you’re the life of the party at a cocktail reception or prefer more structured networking, we have it on the agenda.”

The first networking opportunity will be the Fishing Charter event on March 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will allow attendees to enjoy the waters of Tampa while creating a lasting bond with c-store industry leaders.

Later that evening, attendees can continue networking at the Opening Night Welcome Reception from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Also, back by popular demand are the after-hour networking opportunities that will be on March 10-11 from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. These opportunities will allow attendees to keep the conversations going while overlooking the Tampa Bay canals.

Before the conference comes to an end, attendees will have the opportunity to continue networking at the closing reception and dinner at the Florida Aquarium on March 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Aside from these events, attendees will also have the chance to network during the information exchange sessions, mealtimes and coffee breaks.

“The info exchanges are the most structured in terms of a networking opportunity,” said Dean. “Each info exchange is sure to leave attendees with a new contact, or at least a stronger connection with their long-time colleagues.”

Dean also mentioned that sponsors will be set up with tabletop exhibits eager to meet every attendee during mealtimes or coffee breaks.

To participate in these networking opportunities, attendees must register for the NAG Conference here

National Advisory Group (NAG) exists solely to help c-store retailers interact with each other, share information and come away with innovative ideas to grow sales and profits. The foundation of NAG remains its world-class Information Exchanges, which allow retailers the opportunity to connect with other non-competing retailers in an intimate setting that is conducive to learning. NAG remains an organization that is fully committed to its members; it promotes relationships, networking, intimacy and most importantly, executable ideas and takeaways.