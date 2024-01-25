Warrenton Oil Co. Names New CEO

The company appointed Mary Banmiller for the role, who will take over for Wayne Baker.

Missouri-based Warrenton Oil Co. has announced that Mary Banmiller will replace Wayne Baker as CEO of the company. Baker is stepping back to play a smaller role within the family-owned company, while remaining chairman of the board.

“After careful consideration and reflection, I have decided the time is right to play a lighter role and pass the torch to the next generation of leadership at Warrenton Oil Co.,” said Baker. “I am proud of what we have grown together. Mary is my secret weapon. She demonstrates a true passion for the values, goals and mission of our family-owned business and I look forward to the future under her leadership.”

Previously, Banmiller served as senior director of retail operations.

“Under her direction, both FastLane Convenience stores and the company operated hotels achieved operational excellence year after year, outperforming peer groups across many metrics,” the company noted in a press release. “Mary is a truly dynamic leader and well-respected industry veteran.”

“We have a legacy of maintaining strong relationships with our customers, vendors and employees and providing industry-leading services. I look forward to building upon Wayne’s decades of momentum and continuing to propel the company forward,” said Banmiller. “I want to thank and recognize Wayne for his family-focused foundation, vision and leadership for Warrenton Oil Co.”

Baker plans to remain engaged at a strategic level, continuing to focus on growth opportunities for the company.

Founded in 1972 in St. Charles, Mo., Warrenton Oil Co. employs over 1,000 people. In addition to the transportation and commercial fuel business, the company operates 58 FastLane locations throughout central and eastern Missouri and three hotels including Brady Hotel, Holiday Inn Express and Suites – Kingdom City, and Holiday Inn Express – Warrenton.