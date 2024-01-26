2024 Spells Growth for Love’s

Love’s Travel Stops decided to make plans for its 60th year, including adding 20-25 new locations, updating 35-40 aging stores and completely rebuilding four stores to make it easier for customers to fuel up and get the products and amenities they need on their journey. Additionally, the company is preparing for added food and restaurant options and services like RV hookups and truck washes.

“Six decades ago, Tom Love opened our first service station in Watonga, Okla., and almost immediately started selling household items to make stopping in more convenient for customers,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “Today, as the only major travel stop that is still family owned and operated, we continue with his innovative spirit by adding new products and improving the experience to give customers more reasons to stop in.”

This year, Love’s strengthens its position as a “one-stop shop” by continuing to expand its network of recently introduced amenities including truck washes and RV hookups. The company will double its truck wash network by adding seven new locations in 2024. Love’s truck washes are staffed with skilled team members and automated technology to provide the same quality as a non-automated wash at half the time for professional drivers and RVers. RVers can also take advantage of RV hookups at travel stops and RV stops located on property. This year, the company will bring the amenity to 44 more locations, ending the year with 1,500 hookups at 98 locations.

Customers will also enjoy the continued expansion of Love’s branded food and snack items, including the addition of new chip flavors, meat sticks, honey buns, powdered doughnuts and cookies. Love’s is also growing its Fresh Kitchen concept as a result of feedback from customers on offering fresh, healthier and diet-specific food options. Additions to this line include a new omelet bowl, upgraded snack trays and elevated mac and cheese bowls to name a few. The company will also add 20 restaurants to its network this year.

Love’s also remains committed to limiting downtime for professional truck drivers. Freightliner ExpressPoint is now available at over 400 Love’s truck care locations, providing light mechanical warranty repair work for Freightliner trucks through Love’s partnership with Daimler Truck North America. In 2024, the company will also add 10 new full-service Speedco locations next to travel stops, 50 maintenance bays and approximately 60 emergency roadside vehicles to its network. The company is renewing its focus on customer service by expanding training opportunities through Love’s Truck Care Academy and in-shop learning events. Programs will be available for truck care team members at all levels including leadership to develop and refine the skills that get trucks up and running faster.

Love’s will also continue to add services to support professional drivers. Love’s Financial will provide drivers with more bundled service options. Also, the addition of TVC Pro-Driver in 2023 provides a subscription-based commercial driver’s license protection service to drivers, a new offering for Love’s and its customers.

Through awards from the Federal Highway Administration’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, Trillium Energy Solutions plans to add to Love’s national electric vehicle fast-charging network by adding chargers to 29 Love’s location this year.

Musket, one of the largest trading and logistic companies in the U.S., and a producer of diesel exhaust fluid, will continue to grow with fuel and terminal procurement, allowing Love’s to offer customers quality products at competitive prices.

Finally, Love’s remains committed to hiring and retaining top talent across The Love’s Family of Companies, including at stores across the country and corporate offices in Oklahoma City; Houston; and Memphis, Tenn. The company will continue to focus on growing a culture that makes people want to work for Love’s long term, including top-tier benefits; inclusion and diversity efforts, including expanded employee resource groups and paid time off for volunteer hours for corporate employees; and community giving initiatives, including its year-round Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals giving at the pin pad and five-week balloon campaign that hopes to reach $60 million in lifetime giving this year.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s has been in business since 1964. It has more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states.