Casey’s Is Official C-Store of RAGBRAI

Casey’s announced its continued partnership with the world’s longest multiday bicycle touring event RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa).

“We are incredibly excited to announce our continued sponsorship of RAGBRAI. Casey’s is in the heart of the communities we serve, including hundreds of towns across Iowa,” said Katie Petru, director of communications, Casey’s. “RAGBRAI is a special and iconic event, bringing focus to the towns that Casey’s calls home. We are thrilled to welcome riders to Iowa; invite them to enjoy our delicious, handmade pizza; and give them an amazing Casey’s experience along their ride.”

Last year, RAGBRAI celebrated its 50th anniversary with its biggest event to date. Iowans and eventgoers from across the world showed up by the thousands to participate in the legendary ride across Iowa.

“We are thrilled to have Casey’s return as the official convenience store of RAGBRAI,” said Matt Phippen, RAGBRAI ride director. “They’ve provided the fuel for our support drivers and riders through the years. You can’t think of RAGBRAI without thinking of Casey’s.”

Back by popular demand, Casey’s has teamed up with custom cycling apparel brand Primal to provide an online shop where riders and fans can purchase this year’s Casey’s cycling jerseys.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,600 convenience stores. Guests can enjoy pizza, doughnuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks.