Colonial Group Announces Annual Award Recipient

Colonial Group, parent company of c-store chain Enmarket, awarded Michael Cornaire with the third annual Robert H. Demere, Jr. Soaring Eagle Award. The award’s recipient was revealed at the annual company party held at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The award was named in honor of the company chairman, Robert H. Demere, Jr., who served as its president and CEO from 1986 to 2021. Colonial Group has continued to operate as a privately held business since 1921 through the chairmanships of its founder, Raymond Demere; his son, Robert H. Demere, Sr.; and Robert’s son, Demere Jr. In 2018, Christian B. Demere became president of the company and then succeeded his father as CEO in December of 2020.

Demere presented the award during Colonial Group’s “Wild West”-themed annual company party.

The award was first developed in 2021 to commemorate the company’s centennial celebration, and employees participated in the nomination and voting process.

Cornaire joined Colonial Terminals as a utility operator in 2008 and has been promoted several times during his 15 years with the company. He currently serves as the director of marine operations for Colonial Oil Industries.

“This award recognizes Michael’s individual achievements, but it also reflects the impact he has had on the entire organization,” said Demere. “Michael’s contributions over the years have played a vital role in shaping our company culture and reinforcing the values that define us.”

Colonial’s more than 2,200 employees had the opportunity last fall to select one of their own who, throughout their career at Colonial, has exemplified service, integrity, entrepreneurship and family.

The guiding principle of this award is that “there is no limit to what a person can achieve if they don’t mind who gets the credit.”

Cornaire and future award winners will receive a $7,500 bonus and one extra week of vacation. The company plans to continue to bestow the award to one employee each year who consistently embodies Colonial Group’s core values.

A fourth-generation family-owned business founded in 1921, Colonial Group Inc. is a diversified energy and port-related company headquartered in Savannah, Ga., and one of America’s largest privately held companies. Over the years, the business has diversified to be the umbrella company of Aqua Smart, Colonial Chemical Solutions, Colonial Energy, Colonial Oil Industries, Colonial Terminals, Colonial Towing, Colonial Transportation Solutions, Crown Carbon Reduction Technologies and Enmarket.