Sheetz Raises More than $1.7 Million for Children in 2023

Sheetz raised over $800,000 in December alone — a record-breaking month for the c-store.

Sheetz For the Kidz raised more than $1.7 million for children in need in 2023, including a record-breaking $807,328 this past December.

Sheetz For the Kidz is an employee-driven charity supporting underprivileged children.

Created in 1992, the charity has positively impacted more than 170,000 children living within Sheetz’s footprint to date.

“Each and every year, we are blown away by our customers who always exceed our expectations. Our customers continue to bring hope and joy to thousands of children across our footprint during the holiday season,” said Brittany Funcheon, Sheetz For the Kidz executive director.

During the months of July and December, Sheetz customers had the opportunity to make a donation at checkout through donation boxes or by adding donations to their purchase at the point of sale. These funds support local kids in need with clothes, toys and more through the Sheetz For the Kidz Holiday Program in partnership with The Salvation Army. Each of Sheetz’s 710-plus stores supported 16 children from their local communities, totaling over 11,500 this past holiday season. In the last two years, Sheetz For the Kidz has raised over $3 million for local families in need during its annual months of in-store fundraising.

In partnership with Make-A-Wish, funds raised during the campaign also sponsored wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. The charity sponsors one child per Sheetz operating district, totaling 71 children this past year.

Furthermore, to broaden the connection to the communities it serves, Sheetz for the Kidz partners with Feeding America to provide food to children in need. In 2023, its $716,000 commitment served over 1.5 million meals through backpack programs, kids cafés, school and mobile pantries, and summer feeding programs.

There are many ways customers can support Sheetz For the Kidz throughout the year: