Serving up Success With Servais

Paul Servais, Kwik Trip’s vice president of food service, discusses his role working in foodservice and cooking in a convenience store.

Convenience stores that have implemented foodservice programs are well aware of the nuances that derive from cooking in a smaller footprint compared to quick-service and full-service restaurants. In taking on the endeavor, they have learned how to maximize space, which equipment is best for their kitchens and how to achieve success.

For those c-store retailers who are looking to revamp or start a foodservice program, understanding the methods that have worked well for others and determining the strategies that are likely to work best for them is step one.

Recently, CStore Decisions spoke with Paul Servais, vice president of food service for Kwik Trip (KT), about his role in the foodservice industry, the advantages and challenges to working with foodservice at convenience stores, and his advice for others hoping to kickstart a food program. Kwik Trip currently operates 850-plus stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan and South Dakota.

CStore Decisions (CSD): Tell us about your position as vice president of food service. What does your role entail?

Paul Servais (PS): I lead a team of foodservice district leaders that are out in the field helping our stores sell more food safely. Plus, I work with departments in our corporate office to develop new food items and market them.

CSD: How did you get started in foodservice?

PS: In 2002 when KT became serious about food, I was a district leader in charge of 17 stores. I worked with the stores to grow our early food programs, and we had some success; then, in 2008, I was asked to lead our food programs from the corporate office.

CSD: What kinds of food do you offer at Kwik Trip?

PS: Pretty much everything! Bakery, fresh sandwiches, salads and cut fruit, pizza, sandwiches, snacks, fried chicken, dispensed beverage, take home meals.

CSD: What are the highlights of working in your position? What keeps you going back every day?

PS: I love working with our people. We have the best! I also love working with new food items and seeing the sales grow. The success of our food programs, our people and KT in general are what keeps me going back every day.

CSD: What are the advantages to cooking in a convenience store versus elsewhere?

PS: We take care of our guests. They are looking for one stop: fuel, snacks, drinks, etc. We provide them quality hot and cold food at a value price.

CSD: What are the challenges to cooking in a convenience store versus elsewhere?

PS: Space can be a challenge in legacy stores. Heating, ventilation and air conditioning, as well as freezer and cooler space, are also challenges.

CSD: What type of equipment would you be unable to go without?

PS: Turbo Chef I3 speed ovens and Alto-Shaam Vector ovens.

CSD: How do you maximize equipment in a smaller space?

PS: We are always challenging equipment manufacturers to create equipment that can cook large amounts of food quickly in a small footprint.

CSD: What do you recommend for c-store retailers looking to start a foodservice program?

PS: Commit to the long term. Success does not come easy or fast.

CSD: What do you wish you knew when you first started in your current role?

PS: That making/selling food is not easy, and success only comes when you have everyone involved in foodservice working together to accomplish clear goals. We accomplished this when we rolled out fresh fried chicken in 2019-2020. It was amazing.