Weigel’s Closes Out Loyalty Store Competition, Awards Grand Prize

In addition to the presentation of numerous employee prizes, the competition led to a 15% increase in overall loyalty penetration rate across participating Weigel's stores.

Weigel’s has concluded its 2023 Loyalty Store Competition, which focused on achieving a specific loyalty

penetration rate each week and culminated in a raffle event where deserving employees won prizes.

Over the course of the competition, stores across the network worked to meet and exceed a set loyalty penetration rate. Each week that a store achieved this goal, it earned an entry into the Weigel’s loyalty sweepstakes. This approach not only fostered a spirit of healthy competition among the stores but also significantly enhanced customer interactions, leading to a 15% increase in the overall loyalty penetration rate for all participating stores.

The grand finale of the competition was a celebratory party, hosted by Weigel’s, where the much-anticipated raffle was conducted. It was here that one lucky cashier, a district manager and a store manager each won a cruise for themselves and a guest. The event’s pinnacle was a unique key-and-safe challenge, where a store manager, who has been with Weigel’s for 15 years, unlocked the safe and won a brand-new Toyota Corolla.

“I cannot put into words what winning this car means to me,” said the store manager. “This is a dream come true.”

“We are incredibly proud of our team’s efforts and the positive impact this competition has had on our customer engagement,” said Billy Weigel, owner of Weigel’s. “This initiative not only rewarded our hardworking staff but also significantly bolstered our loyalty program, demonstrating our commitment to both our employees and our valued customers.”

Weigel’s has noted that it looks forward to continuing its tradition and implementing more innovative strategies in the future.

Established in 1931, Weigel’s is a family owned and operated east Tennessee business, which operates 79 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.