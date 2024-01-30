CITGO Raises More Than $200,000 Through Employee Campaign

The company raised the funds for United Way of Will County.

CITGO Lemont Refinery recently raised just over $200,000 through its annual employee giving campaign. More than 150 CITGO employees were involved in the fundraising process, with the donation being made to United Way of Will County.

In addition to employee efforts, the United Steel Workers Union (USW) and CITGO Petroleum Corp. also made donations to the cause.

To kick off a three-week long campaign, employees came together for an Oktoberfest themed company-wide picnic, with several United Way Agencies in attendance to share the impact that CITGO’s donations have on their organizations.

“Gratitude fills our hearts as we receive this generous support from CITGO and its compassionate employees,” said United Way of Will County President and CEO Sarah Oprzedek. “Thank you, CITGO, for your unwavering support and partnership. Together, we will continue to make a meaningful impact and create a brighter future for those in need.”

The funds raised will be used to support more than 78 programs throughout Will County that fall within United Way’s impact areas of education, economic mobility and health and wellness.

“We are proud to continue our support for United Way of Will County through employee contributions, corporate donations and fundraising events,” said Jim Cristman, vice president and general manager of CITGO Lemont Refinery.

CITGO has raised more than $2.75 million for United Way of Will County over the past 23 years.

CITGO Petroleum Corp. operates under the well-known CITGO brand. The company owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 37 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest independent refiners in the U.S.