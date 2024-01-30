Gopuff Shares ‘Ins and Outs’ for Consumers in 2024

From bottled water to Flamin' Hot pairings, Gopuff shares its predictions for the coming year and the evolving consumer.

Gopuff recently revealed its predictions regarding consumer habits and trends in its “INs and OUTs Report.” The report analyzed Gopuff orders across the country, highlighting 2023 standout trends and 2024 predictions.

“As we reflect on the Instant Commerce landscape of 2023, our customer trends have unveiled an interest in adventurous flavor choices, a call for health-conscious substitutions and an unwavering love of long-standing classics,” said Daniel Folkman, senior vice president of business at Gopuff. “We will continue to leverage our unique insights to drive assortment decisions and strategy in 2024, staying ahead of major trends to bring customers more of what they love.”

2023 Summary

These were the top five products sold on Gopuff across the country in 2023:

Basically, Purified Water

Chester’s Flamin’ Hot Fries

Smucker’s Frozen Uncrustables PB & Grape Jelly on Wheat

Simply Lemonade Raspberry

Bananas

Gopuff also took a look into what some of the country’s biggest cities were ordering, and found that from coast to coast, tastes differed.

Beverage-Focused

Miami, Fla. — Vodka, tequila and hard and spiked drinks

Los Angeles, Calif. — Hard and spiked drinks, vodka and sparkling water

Denver, Colo. — Soda, vodka and lager beer

Philadelphia, Pa. — Chocolate, ice cream and hard & spiked drinks

Grocery-Focused

New York City, N.Y. — Fresh fruit and vegetables, fresh meat, frozen meat

Boston, Mass. — Fresh fruit and vegetables, frozen fruit and vegetables, fresh seafood

Chicago, Ill. — Fresh fruit and vegetables, fresh meat, frozen meat

Health-Focused

Rochester, N.Y. — Jerky, dried fruit, nut and seed mixes, electrolyte boosts

Baltimore, Md. — Kombucha, immunity boosters, coconut water

Milwaukee, Wis. — Dried fruit, nut and seed mixes, tonics, kombucha

Snack-Focused

Phoenix, Ariz. — Salty snacks, soda and sports drinks

Dallas, Texas — Salty snacks, ice cream and soda

Washington D.C. — Salty snacks, candy and juice

Gopuff also found that customers looking to send “Get Well Soon” gifts through the app frequently delivered bags of Ramen Chicken Noodle Soup, Gatorade and PB&J Uncrustables.

Gopuff’s 2024 INs and OUTs

By reviewing purchasing habits over the last year, Gopuff has been able to share its predictions as to what consumers will be looking for — and what they won’t be looking for — in 2024.

INs

Flamin’ Hot pairings

Budgeting and shopping for bargains

Spirits-free substitutions

Ice cream varieties

Social-driven commerce

OUTs