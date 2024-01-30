Gopuff Shares ‘Ins and Outs’ for Consumers in 2024

Gopuff recently revealed its predictions regarding consumer habits and trends in its “INs and OUTs Report.” The report analyzed Gopuff orders across the country, highlighting 2023 standout trends and 2024 predictions.
“As we reflect on the Instant Commerce landscape of 2023, our customer trends have unveiled an interest in adventurous flavor choices, a call for health-conscious substitutions and an unwavering love of long-standing classics,” said Daniel Folkman, senior vice president of business at Gopuff. “We will continue to leverage our unique insights to drive assortment decisions and strategy in 2024, staying ahead of major trends to bring customers more of what they love.”
2023 Summary
These were the top five products sold on Gopuff across the country in 2023:
- Basically, Purified Water
- Chester’s Flamin’ Hot Fries
- Smucker’s Frozen Uncrustables PB & Grape Jelly on Wheat
- Simply Lemonade Raspberry
- Bananas
Gopuff also took a look into what some of the country’s biggest cities were ordering, and found that from coast to coast, tastes differed.
Beverage-Focused
Miami, Fla. — Vodka, tequila and hard and spiked drinks
Los Angeles, Calif. — Hard and spiked drinks, vodka and sparkling water
Denver, Colo. — Soda, vodka and lager beer
Philadelphia, Pa. — Chocolate, ice cream and hard & spiked drinks
Grocery-Focused
New York City, N.Y. — Fresh fruit and vegetables, fresh meat, frozen meat
Boston, Mass. — Fresh fruit and vegetables, frozen fruit and vegetables, fresh seafood
Chicago, Ill. — Fresh fruit and vegetables, fresh meat, frozen meat
Health-Focused
Rochester, N.Y. — Jerky, dried fruit, nut and seed mixes, electrolyte boosts
Baltimore, Md. — Kombucha, immunity boosters, coconut water
Milwaukee, Wis. — Dried fruit, nut and seed mixes, tonics, kombucha
Snack-Focused
Phoenix, Ariz. — Salty snacks, soda and sports drinks
Dallas, Texas — Salty snacks, ice cream and soda
Washington D.C. — Salty snacks, candy and juice
Gopuff also found that customers looking to send “Get Well Soon” gifts through the app frequently delivered bags of Ramen Chicken Noodle Soup, Gatorade and PB&J Uncrustables.
Gopuff’s 2024 INs and OUTs
By reviewing purchasing habits over the last year, Gopuff has been able to share its predictions as to what consumers will be looking for — and what they won’t be looking for — in 2024.
INs
- Flamin’ Hot pairings
- Budgeting and shopping for bargains
- Spirits-free substitutions
- Ice cream varieties
- Social-driven commerce
OUTs
- Fruit-flavored candy favorites
- Soda alternatives
- Classic tortilla chips and salted potato chips