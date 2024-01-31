Couche-Tard Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Management Microprogram

Alimentation Couche-Tard has announced the one-year anniversary of its management microprogram. The initiative — launched in partnership with HEC Montréal — was designed to sharpen the skills of Couche-Tard teams in Canada and support their personal and professional growth.

“The spirit of collaboration is a fundamental aspect of our management microprogram, and it is fully embodied in a remarkable initiative led by the 78 members of this first cohort: a platform dedicated to the exchange and resale of books,” the company noted in a press release. “This platform, born out of the participants’ desire to support each other, allows them to share resources and enrich their collective learning journey.”

Couche-Tard has noted that the impact of the program has exceeded all expectations, with participants mirroring that same thought.

“I really encourage you to participate in this program. Couche-Tard and HEC offer us a superb opportunity to continue our studies while working. It is a bit demanding, I will not hide it from you, but the pride that it brings us is far greater,” said Johannie Tremblay, district manager. “We have only completed the ‘Communication Skills’ course and we have learned several concepts that we can immediately put into practice with our teams. It is really relevant. In addition, we have the chance to share these moments with exceptional people.”

Through the program, Couche-Tard aims to support and celebrate its employees’ professional journey while offering new learning and development opportunities.

“Thank you to all our participants for their dedication and hard work throughout this first year,” the press release continued. “We are eager to see what the next year holds for us and to continue growing together.”

