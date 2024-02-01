High’s Launches New Menu Items

High's introduced Sausage Gravy Breakfast Pizza, Biscuits & Sausage Gravy and a Crab Dip Pretzel to its lineup of foodservice offerings.

The Sausage Gravy Breakfast Pizza is crafted with a flaky crust, sausage, gravy and cheese. The Biscuits & Sausage Gravy offers a comfort food option for customers, made with freshly baked biscuits and smothered in gravy. And lastly, the Crab Dip Pretzel — made in partnership with Trout’s Seafood — combines the rich flavors of crab dip with High’s signature pretzel.

“At High’s Convenience Stores, we are committed to using only the finest ingredients to ensure that every bite is a moment of sheer deliciousness,” the company noted in a press release.

The new foodservice options come just in time as the temperature continues to drop, as High’s has noted that it understands the craving for warm and savory options during this time.

“Whether you’re grabbing a quick breakfast or enjoying a leisurely meal, High’s has the perfect options to keep you warm and satisfied,” the statement continued.

The Sausage Gravy Breakfast Pizza and Biscuits & Sausage Gravy are now available at all High’s Convenience Store locations, and the Crab Dip Pretzel is available at all High’s of Baltimore locations.

Acquired in 2012, the chain currently operate 57 High’s convenience stores and employs more than 700 individuals.