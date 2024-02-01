Oasis Stop ‘N Go Customer Receives $10,000 Loyalty Reward

Oasis Stop ‘N Go has reported that Megan Logan, a customer from Twin Falls, Idaho, was the winner of KickBack’s 2023 Grand Prize — a sum of $10,000 earned by using her KickBack card.

Logan has been a KickBack cardholder for eight years and she regularly uses her card when purchasing fuel, food and beverages at the Oasis Stop ‘N Go in Hollister, Idaho. She has earned rewards such as fuel discounts and free beverages in the past.

“I was so surprised to win, but I do use my card almost every day,” Logan said. “The best part about the loyalty program and earning points is that you can use your points on anything. That lets me get discounts and even free items on thinks like gas, snacks and beverages.”

Each time KickBack Points cardholders use their loyalty card in-stores, they are automatically entered to win prizes from drawings — every card swipe is an entry.

“We are thrilled that one of our loyal customers is a KickBack Points seasonal winner,” said Troy Willie, CEO of Oasis Stop ‘N Go, which operates 28 convenience across Idaho. “Overall, monthly and season prizes are one more way to show appreciation for our loyal customers, in addition to the rebates and bonus points customers earn on everyday purchases. This shows the wonderful benefits of participating in the KickBack Points program.”

Anyone 18 years or older is eligible to participate in contests and promotions through KickBack, and there is no charge to become a participant.

“This is the very essence of KickBack Points — it is a rewards program that allows retailers to reward loyal customers. We are proud to reward our cardholders for their loyalty,” said Pat Lewis, CEO of Ignite Retail Technology, which operates the KickBack coalition loyalty program. “That is a powerful message that helps level the playing field for retailers of any size.”

Founded in 1979, Oasis Stop ‘N Go has expanded to operate 28 stores across Idaho.