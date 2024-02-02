Brioche Buns for Retailers

Gonnella Baking Co. has introduced its new brioche buns for c-store and retail foodservice. The new brioche buns deliver soft, rich, buttery flavor and texture of authentic brioche bread. The brioche is versatile for all dayparts throughout breakfast, lunch, snacking and dinner occasions. Gonnella uniquely developed the soft brioche to maintain quality standards and support everything from chicken sandwiches to juicy burgers and even the sauciest barbecue sandwiches. The new brioche is pre-sliced and available in slider buns plus four-inch split-top buns.

Gonnella Baking Co.

www.gonnella.com