New Technology for Refrigeration Systems

Hussmann has launched Evolve Technologies as part of its ongoing commitment to providing low global warming potential (GWP) refrigeration solutions. Evolve Technologies provides technologies that enable the use of more sustainable and environmentally friendly refrigerants, including R-744 (CO2) and R-290 (propane).

As part of Evolve Technologies, Hussmann has expanded its production capacity for transcritical CO2 refrigeration systems in its Suwanee, Ga., facility. Hussmann is also increasing capacity for its self-contained R-290 line of products.

