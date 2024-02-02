Rutter’s Introduces New Foodservice Bundle Offerings

With two different bundle options, each offering is the ideal size for a group of four.

Rutter’s has launched its all-new Big Game Bundles, which come in two varieties — the Classic Big Game Bundle or the Sub Bundle.

The Big Game Bundle includes 12 boneless wings, five chicken strips, four hot dogs, extra large fries, two portions of macaroni salad, two portions of coleslaw and a 2-liter bottle of soda for $29.99. The Sub Bundle, on the other hand, is only $19.99, featuring two turkey subs and two ham subs topped with lettuce, tomatoes and American cheese.

The company noted that each bundle is ideally sized for four guests.

“Whether you’re cheering for a football game, basketball game or enjoying a golf tournament, Rutter’s Big Game Bundles are the ideal food choice for any event,” said Chad White, Rutter’s food service category manager

Rutter’s full-service convenience stores offer a wide variety of fresh and packaged foods, general merchandise and more than 700 beverage options. The chain’s food and beverage menu is available 24/7 for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Pa. The company operates 85 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s Cos. include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 277-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.