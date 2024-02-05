Dessert-Inspired Chewy Candy

Hi-Chew has unveiled its new Hi-Chew Dessert Mix. Hi-Chew Dessert Mix combines the same long-lasting chewy texture with classic dessert-inspired flavors that take consumers’ taste buds on a decadent flavor journey: Strawberry Ice Cream, Key Lime Pie and Candy Apple. Hi-Chew’s new Dessert Mix provides a double layer of true-to-life flavor and contains no colors from synthetic sources while also being gluten-free.

The new chewy candy is available in peg bags and stand-up pouches. The peg bags are available exclusively at select 7-Eleven and Speedway retailers nationwide, while the stand-up pouches are available in retailers nationwide.

Morinaga America Inc.

www.morinaga-america.com