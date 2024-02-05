EG America Makes $750,000 Donation for Disabled American Veterans

The funds were raised through an in-store campaign that let customers donate at checkout.

EG America has raised and donated $750,000 for Disabled American Veterans (DAV) — a nonprofit that provides crucial support to veterans and their families.

Throughout the month of November, guests at EG America’s Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N’ Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores were encouraged to donate $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing to DAV.

DAV provides a range of programs for veterans including benefits assistance, transportation to and from medical appointments and more, at no cost. Members of EG America’s leadership team presented a check to DAV executive director and chief financial officer Cody Vanboxel at the company’s headquarters on Jan. 23.

“We are honored to support the critical services and benefits DAV provides to veterans across the nation,” said EG America president John Carey. “Thanks to the tremendous generosity of our guests and the collective efforts of our team members, EG America has surpassed all previous years’ donation amounts, raising more than $3 million for DAV since the beginning of our partnership.”

With more than 1,600 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the U.S., EG America is one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the country. EG America is owned by EG Group, a U.K.-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the U.K. and Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.