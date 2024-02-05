TravelCenters of America Opens Texas Truck Service Center

The new TA site is located in Mt. Vernon, Texas.

TravelCenters of America (TA) has announced the opening of its latest TA Truck Service Center in Mt. Vernon, Texas.

The truck service repair facility offers four service bays, with TA Truck Service Emergency Roadside Assistance available for drivers in need of assistance while in transit.

TA Truck Service has a team of expert technicians dedicated to providing preventive maintenance, computerized diagnostics, tire services, DOT inspections, brake/wheel end, electrical systems services and oil changes. All TA Truck Service centers provide a vast selection of parts inventory, oil brands and a full line of tires from Bridgestone, Michelin and Goodyear.

“We are dedicated to keeping professional drivers safe on the road by offering the highest quality of maintenance and repair to their vehicles in a timely manner,” said Cindy Crawford, senior vice president, TA Truck Service. “We are honored to serve all professional drivers and our ASE certified technicians work hard every day to deliver on our mission of returning every traveler to the road better than they came.”

Based in Westlake, Ohio, TA operates nearly 300 travel centers in 44 states across the country.