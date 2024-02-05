TXB Rebrands Nine South Texas Stores, Modernizes Look

CStore Decisions’ 2023 Chain of the Year TXB has completed renovations on nine of its stores, with the upgrades aiming to modernize and refresh the brand’s look throughout south Texas.

Texas cities that got upgrades include:

Three Rivers

Laredo (x2)

Asherton

Carrizo Springs

Crystal City (x2)

La Pryor

Eagle Pass (x2)

“We are proud to give our south Texas locations a makeover to accurately reflect our brand and mission,” said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. “This rebrand is more than just a different logo or name; this is a true reflection of who we are as a company. We’ve become famous for our fresh-made, non-GMO, restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site, and our line of private label products including salsa, jerky, tea, water, coffee and more. We want our guests to have the absolute best experience and our rebrand reflects the TXB mission to Leave ‘em Better.”

Two of the eight stores will have a variety of fresh-made food items, including hand-breaded, jumbo chicken tenders and handmade quesadillas, which are made-to-order on hand-pressed tortillas. Six of the stores will include a Subway, one will feature a Papa John’s and one will have a Church’s Chicken.

In addition to fresh-made food, TXB locations also bring a new line of fresh, locally sourced private label offerings. All private label offerings are manufactured, produced, bottled or bagged in Texas.

Honored as the 2023 CStore Decisions Chain of the Year and headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, TXB operates more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma The chain serves over 4,000 items, including fountain drinks sweetened with sugar cane and its private label products.