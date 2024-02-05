Vuse Menthol Products Receive Permanent Stay of Enforcement by Appeals Court

The products will remain available for sale as the court determines the merits of the case.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has issued a permanent stay of enforcement on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) premarket tobacco product authorization (PMTA) for Vuse Alto, Vibe and Solo Menthol Pods, reported the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO).

During this time, these products — part R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s portfolio — will continue to be allowed on the market for sale.

The permanent stay comes after the court’s most recent emergency stay ruling from October 2023, which came as a response to the FDA’s announcement issuing a marketing denial order for VUSE Alto menthol pods in differentiated nicotine strengths.

“The court also denied FDA’s motion to transfer the case to another circuit,” NATO reported. “This means the Fifth Circuit will decide on the merits of the case, which will likely take a significant amount of time.”

Reynolds Vapor Co. is owned by Reynolds American Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the global BAT Group. Also included in the Reynolds portfolio are companies like Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co. Inc., American Snuff Co. LLC, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Modoral Brands Inc.