Marathon Elects Two New Board Members

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) has appointed two new members to its board — Eileen Drake and Kimberly Ellison-Taylor, whose appointment will be effective March 1.

Drake previously served as CEO and president of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., an aerospace and defense products manufacturer, from 2015 until its acquisition by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in 2023. Ellison-Taylor is a former global leader at Oracle Corporation, where she held roles directing strategy and thought leadership for the company’s financial services practice; health, human & labor vertical; and its cloud business.

“Eileen and Kimberly both have strong records of accomplishment in complex industries, making them outstanding additions to the deep expertise of our current board,” said John P. Surma, chairman of the MPC board of directors. “We look forward to their perspectives and strategic insights as we continue creating long-term sustainable value in an ever-evolving business environment.”

The elections of Drake and Ellison-Taylor will increase the MPC board to 13 directors.

Drake, an army veteran, is a highly regarded operations, manufacturing and commercial leader. During her tenure with Aerojet Rocketdyne, initially as chief operating officer and then as CEO and president, she transformed the company into a market leader through “her focus on continuous improvement, operational excellence, technology and innovation,” Marathon noted in a press release.

Drake also spent more than a decade in leadership roles of increasing responsibility with United Technologies Corp., including serving as president of Pratt & Whitney AeroPower’s auxiliary power unit and small turbojet propulsion business from 2012 to 2015. Prior to beginning her civilian career in various management roles with Ford Motor Co., Drake served for seven years on active duty as a U.S. Army aviator and airfield commander of Davison Army Airfield in Fort Belvoir, Va.

Ellison-Taylor is respected as a forward-thinking global business leader whose career spans more than 30 years in finance, strategy, digital and business transformation, operations and risk management, including 17 years with Oracle. As global executive director, Finance Thought Leadership; global strategy leader, Cloud Business Group; and global strategy director, Financial Services Industry Group, along with other leadership roles, Ellison-Taylor guided customers through strategic business transformation initiatives, advised C-suite leaders on cloud solutions, contributed to more than 20 acquisitions and helped promote Oracle’s own digital transformation journey.

Prior to Oracle, Ellison-Taylor was chief information officer for Prince George’s County, a local government entity in Maryland, and also held roles at KPMG, Motorola and NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is an integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation’s largest refining system. MPC’s marketing system includes branded locations across the U.S., including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.