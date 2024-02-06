Pilot Launches Annual Heart Month Campaign

Throughout February, customers can donate at Pilot locations to support the fight against heart disease and stroke.

Pilot has announced the launch of its seventh annual fundraising campaign in support of Heart Month, which takes place throughout February. The funds raised in Pilot stores will be used to support the fight against heart disease and stroke.

This February, customers can visit participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers to donate to the campaign. Ways to contribute include:

Paper hearts: $1, $3 and $5 paper hearts will be available for purchase at participating travel centers to benefit the American Heart Association’s Life is Why campaign in the U.S. and Heart and Stroke Foundation in Canada.

Pin pad roundup or donation: Customers can round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar or elect to donate other amounts on the pin pad during checkout to the American Heart Association’s Life is Why campaign at participating U.S. travel centers or the Heart and Stroke Foundation in participating Canada locations.

“Together, we have the power to make a significant difference in the lives of people, both within our local communities and across the globe,” said Diana Morgan, director of well-being and benefits at Pilot Travel Centers. “Rounding-up your purchase or buying a paper heart enables the American Heart Association and the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada to discover breakthroughs and develop initiatives that will save and improve lives.”

As part of the Heart Month campaign, Pilot is supporting the American Heart Association’s Life is Why campaign to advocate for the importance of CPR and to offer its 30,000 team members the opportunity to participate in virtual, hands-only CPR training. In addition to CPR classes, the American Heart Association provides heart health advice and wellness tips among other programming to help connect people with resources in their area.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Travel Centers is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot Travel Centers has more than 870 Pilot, Flying J and One9 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day.