General Mills Brings Back $35k Contest

General Mills Foodservice, for its second year, has announced the return of its $35,000 Biskies Recipe Contest. From Feb. 1 to March 31, Biskies Recipe Contest will accept submissions for original recipes that use any baked or unbaked Pillsbury biscuit product and two or more additional ingredients.

The Biskies Recipe Contest calls on chefs, c-stores, owners and employees of commercial restaurants to showcase how biscuits shine on their menus for a chance to win cash prizes by uploading a photo of their original biscuit recipe to the contest website, Facebook or Instagram. The recipe contest will award one Grand-Prize Winner, who will receive $20,000, and three Runner-Up Winners (one for each category: appetizer, entrée and dessert), who will each receive $5,000.

“The Biskies Recipe Contest celebrates restaurants and their best biscuit creations whether they play the leading role as an entrée, are part of a supporting cast as an appetizer or dazzle as the grand finale as a dessert,” said Chef Jessie Kordosky, a member of the Chefs of the Mills who will help to judge this year’s biscuit entries. “We can’t wait to see how restaurants showcase their creativity for biscuits that deliver a stand-out performance on their menus.”

General Mills Foodservice launched The Biskies Recipe Contest in 2023. Last year’s Grand Prize Winner Veneé Pawlowski of Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie in Greensboro, N.C., won for her Upside Down Apple Praline Biscuit that used a Pillsbury buttermilk biscuit layered with brown sugar-roasted apples, served with bourbon buttermilk sweet biscuit ice cream, and topped with bourbon caramel, pecan pralines and salted toffee.

“It’s always thrilling for us to see how our biscuit products come to life on menus,” said Kordosky. “We hope the Biskies encourage restaurant professionals to experiment with Pillsbury biscuits, which provide a low-labor way to serve great-tasting biscuits that bake up beautifully every time and serve as the foundation for a number of unique menu items.”

How to Enter:

From Feb. 1 to March 31, participants may upload a photo of their creation on The Biskies Recipe Contest web page or General Mills Foodservice’s Facebook or Instagram accounts to submit a photo of an original recipe using Pillsbury biscuits.

To enter via Facebook, participants should click on the post announcing the contest and follow the online instructions to upload a photo of their original recipe creation.

To enter via Instagram, participants should upload a photo of their original recipe creation, tag @GeneralMillsFS and include #thebiskies.

Posting as a story on Instagram or Facebook is not permitted for contest entry.

Recipes will be judged by the Chef of the Mills, General Mills Foodservice’s team of culinary professionals. The top nominees will be selected based on originality, foodservice viability, creativity and how well the recipe incorporates the Pillsbury biscuit product.

A public vote, taking place April 15 to May 3, will determine the final winners, including one $20,000 Grand Prize Winner and three $5,000 Runner-Up Winners for appetizer, entrée and dessert categories.

The entries for The Biskies Recipe Contest will be reviewed by General Mills Foodservice’s team of culinary professionals, Chefs of the Mills, who will select three Category Finalists for each recipe category and one Grand Prize Winner. The finalists will be featured on General Mills Foodservice’s website and social media channels in April for a public vote to determine the final Grand-Prize and Runner-Up Winners. Final winners will be announced on approximately May 17.