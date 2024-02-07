Sacramento Looks to Ban Gas Stations

The city proposed banning the construction of new gas stations in its 2040 General Plan.

The plan also included intentions to add electric vehicle (EV) charging to existing sites. The efforts come as the city attempts to reduce the use of fossil fuels and gas-powered machines in the city.

“The City shall prohibit the establishment of new gas stations or the expansion of new fossil fuel infrastructure at existing gas stations unless the project proponent provides 50kW or greater Direct Current Fast Charger (DCFC) electric vehicle charging stations on site at a ratio of at least one new charging station per one new gas fuel nozzle,” the General Plan read.

The proposal — should it be put into action — would have notable impacts on the c-stores in the area, as well as local small businesses.

In May 2023, the California Fuels and Convenience Alliance (CFCA) published a study titled, “Impacts of a Statewide Ban on New Construction and Upgrades to Fueling Establishments in California,” highlighting the effects that legislation and local bans can have on new construction of fueling stations in California.

The report highlighted “what is at stake with respect to a statewide ban,” which included concerns like loss of jobs and small business opportunities, loss of fueling options for consumers, less cash-flows generated, less competition and higher prices for gasoline — which would likely fall on lower- and moderate-income households.

The CFCA recommends instead allowing market forces to determine the level of new construction and remodeling of c-stores and gas stations.