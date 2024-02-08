bp to Add Amoco Branding to 50 TA Canopies, Plans for Even More

bp has already introduced the branding to 15 TA locations, with plans to convert an additional 50 by the end of 2024.

bp has announced via a LinkedIn post that it plans to upgrade all TravelCenters of America (TA) canopies east of the Rocky Mountains with the Amoco brand.

The company revealed plans to make the change at 50 more sites by the end of the year, with 15 already completed.

“Exciting News! Our TravelCenters of America site in Georgia just got a major upgrade with a fresh Amoco canopy! We’ve converted 15 sites, with plans for 50 more by year-end,” the LinkedIn post read. “Soon, all TA sites within our East of Rockies footprint will rock the bp or Amoco brand!”

bp currently operates 677 Amoco-branded sites across the U.S., with that number set to grow significantly in the near future.

Since acquiring TA in May 2023 and with a new CEO at the helm, bp continues to grow and evolve as a powerhouse in the convenience industry.

One point of emphasis that the company and CEO Murray Auchincloss have been pushing is its intention to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner across its operations, production and sales.

As of today, according to the bp website, most of the company’s global investment goes into oil and gas. However, by 2023, the company aims for around half to be going into its lower carbon businesses, convenience and power.