Chatmeter Launches AI-Powered Resource for Multi-Location Businesses

Chatmeter introduced Pulse AI: Signals, a resource that uses AI to gather insights from customer commentary for multi-location businesses.

Chatmeter has announced the launch of Pulse AI: Signals, which enables brands to gather customer and location insights to grow their business through the power of artificial intelligence (AI).

Multi-location businesses have traditionally used keyword-matching sentiment analysis and Net Promoter Score surveys to get a surface-level understanding of customers.

With Pulse AI: Signals, these businesses can type any question into Signals, which will analyze their reviews, social media and surveys to deliver the information needed in real time.

“We’re in a new era for multi-location brands,” said John Mazur, CEO of Chatmeter. “Every brand is at risk of their next mention going viral and costing them millions in revenue before they’re even able to respond. Not anymore, thanks to Signals and its pioneering use of generative AI.”

“Armed with Chatmeter’s insightful data, we’ve made swift and effective changes to elevate the guest experience,” said Richard Clarke, senior manager of loyalty and guest feedback at Northland Properties. “As a result, we’ve enjoyed future bookings, repeat stays and greater guest loyalty. Chatmeter’s ability to close the loop on customer feedback and generate positive results is truly impressive.”

Chatmeter was one of the first reputation management platforms to bring advanced sentiment analysis to the market in 2017 and is now using generative AI to allow multi-location businesses to gain a deeper understanding of their customers.

“While many companies use AI to automate basic tasks, Chatmeter is using multiple, best of breed large language models, including internal models trained on our own data, to deliver actionable insights in real time,” said Chatmeter chief technology officer Dan Cunningham. “We have invested heavily in this technology because we believe that multi-location businesses need insights beyond what is delivered using general sentiment and search, and they need these insights in real time.”

Signals uses an advanced data pipeline to process reviews, social posts and surveys through multiple AI models, including custom-trained versions to deliver insights to businesses.

Across a multi-location brand, thousands of reviews, social posts and surveys may be processed by Signals daily. With the data processed and stored using AI, businesses can ask questions of their data, and get detailed answers back, including analysis, attributing data and downloadable reports.

Signals is now available to Chatmeter customers with the Performance and Intelligence bundles. Additional Pulse AI features will be available later in 2024.