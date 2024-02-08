Stewart’s Shops Adds Spicy Chicken Wafflewich to Foodservice Menu

Customers can grab the new item in stores for $4.99.

New York-based Stewart’s Shops has introduced the latest addition to its menu — the Spicy Chicken Wafflewich.

“Get ready to indulge in the perfect harmony of savory and sweet, with a kick of spice that’ll leave you craving more,” the company stated in a press release.

The new addition puts a twist on the chain’s Spicy & Crispy Chicken Sandwiches by combining maple-infused waffles with its spicy chicken patty to create a sweet and spicy flavor.

Priced at $4.99, the Spicy Chicken Wafflewich is a budget-friendly grab-and-go option for customers in a time crunch or looking for an easy meal.

The iconic pairing of chicken and waffles, which originated as a southern staple, is now available at Stewart’s Shops locations. The Spicy Chicken Wafflewich wrapper also stands out in warmers with its classic red and white basket logo.

Customers can purchase the items in stores now.