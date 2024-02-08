TravelCenters of America Raises Human Trafficking Awareness

TA and bp partnered with non-profit In Our Backyard to sponsor booklets that display photos of missing children in Las Vegas.

TravelCenters of America (TA) and bp have announced a new initiative to raise awareness for human trafficking in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl.

“Human trafficking is known to increase during major sporting events and other big gatherings due to an increased demand for illicit services,” TA stated in a press release.

TA and bp are collaborating with the non-profit organization In Our Backyard to distribute TA and bp-sponsored booklets with photos of missing children in the area who are at high risk for trafficking. The booklets will be distributed at convenience stores across Las Vegas, including TA Las Vegas and Petro North Las Vegas.

“Professional drivers and convenience stores are in a unique position to spot the signs of human trafficking,” the statement continued. “Traffickers use the transportation system to move their victims through the country and convenience sites have long hours of operation, ease of access and public restrooms.”

Law enforcement and first responders can use tips from the community to help recover victims in the lead-up to the game and post-game. Volunteers are also distributing 500,000 Freedom Stickers with the National Human Trafficking hotline number, so a victim can call or text for help.

In addition to the booklets, TA is hosting the Freedom Driver’s Project, a Truckers Against Trafficking mobile exhibit that educates truck drivers and the public about human trafficking. On Saturday, Feb. 10, the exhibit will be at the TA Las Vegas.