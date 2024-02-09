7-Eleven Unveils New Valentine’s Day Deals and LTOs

The chain debuted its new Seven Select products in addition to $1 candy deals at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

7-Eleven has announced the launch of its new limited-time treats, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

New offerings include:

Seven Select Peach Heart Gummis

Seven Select Chocolate Flavored Heart Pretzels

Seven Select Dessert Sliced Cakes

Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk BIG Cookie

BOGO Candy for $1

“At 7-Eleven, we want to make each day a little bit sweeter for our customers,” said Nikki Boyers, vice president of private brands at 7-Eleven, Inc. “Whether you prefer sweet, salty or sour — our stores have something for every love language this Valentine’s Day.”

Customers can have their treats delivered directly to their door via the 7NOW Delivery app. The service is accessible throughout the U.S. with the provision of real time tracking to let customers know their order status. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.