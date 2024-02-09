Enmarket Introduces New Mobile App and Carwash Program

The program is designed to be a frictionless, subscription-based car wash solution through the company's Marketwash app.

Enmarket has launched a monthly subscription car wash program with its new Marketwash mobile app. The program offers customers a frictionless and contactless car care solution.

Enmarket operates 25 Marketwash in-bay washes and “looks forward to building recurring revenue for its expanding car wash business,” the company stated in a press release.

Enmarket entered into the car wash business in the mid-1990s and rebranded all car washes to Marketwash in 2015. A new location was built in Richmond Hill, Ga., in March 2023, while three additional locations will be added in 2024.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Enmarket operates 130 convenience stores throughout Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina and employs more than 1,300 people.

Customers subscribe to the program via the new Marketwash stand-alone mobile app developed by Liquid Barcodes. Customers will be able to select from several car wash subscription packages, add-ons or one-time washes for a contactless car wash experience.

“Enmarket has long embraced technology to serve and engage customers and is looking forward to introducing the easy-to-use Marketwash app to provide a convenient, fast car wash experience,” said Matt Clements, Enmarket’s president. “Our marketing and car wash teams had a great vision for this product that Liquid Barcodes helped bring to life. We are now excited to share it with our customers.”

The Marketwash app launched in January 2024 and is available for download for Apple and Android devices.