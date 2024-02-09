NAG 2024 to Focus on Artificial Intelligence

The 2024 NAG Conference will host a burning issue session that focuses on artificial intelligence, led by Mike Maxwell, senior vice president of technology for dining and c-stores for Bounteous.

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to be a hot topic amongst Americans, retailers are beginning to get in on the conversation and learn how they can implement AI into their c-stores.

However, retailers will have the chance to learn more about AI in the burning issue session titled “Using AI to Improve the Customer Experience” when they attend the 2024 National Advisory Group (NAG) Conference. This year’s NAG Conference takes place in Tampa Bay, Fla., from March 10-13.

During this session, attendees will hear from Mike Maxwell, senior vice president of technology for dining and c-stores for Bounteous, on how to use AI to improve customer engagement in c-stores.

“AI has already started to transform businesses, and the impact of AI seems like it will only continue to grow day by day,” said Maxwell. “AI is and will continue to be a huge shift for retail and foodservice, and c-stores are no exception. It’s of value to your business to understand the various ways AI can be applied and begin to utilize it strategically.”

Maxwell even mentioned that he wants to give attendees some tangible examples of how AI services can be bought or deployed to not only improve customer experience but also streamline operations and ultimately increase revenue.

By the end of the session, hopefully, attendees will leave with a better understanding of AI and the benefits it brings when added to their companies.

“Whether you have two or 2,000 locations, you can begin to take advantage of AI in your business,” said Maxwell. “I hope that attendees can see where AI fits into their digital strategy and begin implementing solutions this year.”

Attendees can register for the 2024 NAG Conference here

