Big Y Marks 1.5 Million Meals Donated in 2023

Supermarket and c-store chain Big Y announced that through its annual Sack Hunger campaign in 2023, the company donated 1.5 million meals for the four food banks within its 2-state marketing area.

In turn, these food banks support local soup kitchens, food pantries, senior food programs, day care centers and many others of the 2,100-member agencies that they help every day. Their goal is to maximize access to nutritious food and other resources that support food security for those at risk of hunger.

For $5, customers supported Sack Hunger at Big Y’s supermarkets or Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors. Every $5 donation brings 10 meals to those in need of support. Additionally, Big Y has added more ways to boost this year’s efforts with specific proceeds from produce, floral, Smart Chicken, USDA Choice Angus Beef, along with a portion of every one of Big Y’s family of brands. Big Y’s Sack Hunger campaign started in 2010 where 740 meals were donated. With this year’s 1.5 million meals, the program continues to grow in support of those in need.

The four regional food banks are the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, the Worcester County Food Bank, the Greater Boston Food Bank in Massachusetts and the Connecticut Foodshare.

“Every year our customers and employees join us in supporting others impacted by food insecurity. Our Sack Hunger program provides an easy way to help families across Massachusetts and Connecticut during the holiday season through the tireless efforts of the local food banks. We are grateful to be able to provide this essential support to our community,” said Charles D’Amour, Big Y’s executive chairman.

Big Y Foods, Inc. is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. Big Y operates locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with over 10,000 employees.