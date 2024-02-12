Shell to Acquire 45 Sites From Brewer Oil Co.

The acquisition — which will bring Shell's first operated retail presence to New Mexico — is set to be completed by the end of the quarter.

Shell has agreed to terms on the acquisition of 45 fuel and c-store sites from Brewer Oil Co.’s (BOC) retail division — a company that has acted as a Shell wholesaler since the 1970s. The stores are located throughout New Mexico.

“The acquisition of Brewer will strengthen our company-owned footprint in the U.S. as we continue to target opportunities for paced retail growth in key markets,” said István Kapitány, executive vice president, Shell Mobility. “Brewer’s expansive customer base and desirable locations will deliver immediate value as we strive to meet customers’ evolving needs and provide a premium refueling and retailing experience.”

The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

The acquisition includes 45 BOC sites, comprised of convenience stores, cardlocks for fleet vehicles and traditional fueling stations. Shell will gain roughly 450 employees through the transaction.

This acquisition will be Shell’s first operated retail presence in New Mexico, complementing Shell’s company-owned footprint in the U.S., where it owns and operates nearly 200 convenience retail sites.

The news of the acquisition comes on the heels of Shell’s quarterly financial report, which showed the company performed strongly in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Some highlights of the report include:

Adjusted earnings of $7.3 billion

Cash flow from operations (CFFO) of $12.6 billion — $54.2 billion for the year

$23 billion returned to shareholders for the year

The announcement of a $3.5 billion share buyback program

Shell attributed the strong quarter to its focus on the portfolio in addition to the simplification of the organization, which ultimately led to $1 billion of structural cost reductions, the company noted in a press release.

Shell also stated that a focus on disciplined spending led to a 2023 capital expenditure of $24.4 billion, with its 2024 capital expenditure predicted to reach $22-25 billion in 2024.

In the U.S., Shell serves around 8 million customers per day with a brand presence at approximately 12,000 fueling stations across 49 states.

Shell has noted that the U.S. is a key market for the company, where it operates in 50 states across sectors such as oil, gas, refined products, petrochemicals, wind and solar. Shell employs more than 12,000 people in the U.S.

Globally, Shell serves around 32 million customers per day at its mobility sites, who visit for quality fuels, electric vehicle (EV) charging and convenience and non-fuel products and services.