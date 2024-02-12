TA Opens New Louisiana Travel Center

The new TA Express site is located in Hosston, La.

TravelCenters of America (TA) has announced the expansion of its network with the opening of its newest TA Express in Hosston, La.

The new travel center is a franchised site offering fueling, convenience items, a dining option and other services for professional drivers and motorists.

The new site offers an array of amenities, including:

Subway

Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise

Six diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF)

Eight MPDs

50 truck parking spaces

36 car parking spaces

Four showers

Driver’s lounge

Laundry facilities

Pet area

“TA is committed to the communities in which it operates. With all new TA site openings this year, TA is donating $2,500 to a local food bank,” the company noted in a press release. “In recognition of the TA Hosston, La., opening, TA is donating $2,500 to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, which serves the Hosston community.”

Based in Westlake, Ohio, TA operates nearly 300 travel centers in 44 states across the country.