TA Opens New Louisiana Travel Center

TravelCenters of America (TA) has announced the expansion of its network with the opening of its newest TA Express in Hosston, La.
The new travel center is a franchised site offering fueling, convenience items, a dining option and other services for professional drivers and motorists.
The new site offers an array of amenities, including:
- Subway
- Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise
- Six diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF)
- Eight MPDs
- 50 truck parking spaces
- 36 car parking spaces
- Four showers
- Driver’s lounge
- Laundry facilities
- Pet area
“TA is committed to the communities in which it operates. With all new TA site openings this year, TA is donating $2,500 to a local food bank,” the company noted in a press release. “In recognition of the TA Hosston, La., opening, TA is donating $2,500 to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, which serves the Hosston community.”
Based in Westlake, Ohio, TA operates nearly 300 travel centers in 44 states across the country.