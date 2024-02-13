Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market Name New CEO

Outfox Hospitality — the new brand of the combined Foxtrot and Dom's Kitchen & Market — named Rob Twyman as its CEO.

Following the merger of Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market in November 2023, the resulting brand, Outfox Hospitality, has named a new CEO — former executive vice president of Whole Foods Rob Twyman. The appointment will be effective March 11.

When the brands initially announced their merger, Foxtrot CEO Liz Williams was placed at the head of the table as CEO, while Dom’s CEO Don Fitzgerald was transitioned to the role of chief operating officer.

Now, Williams will exit the role as Twyman takes over as CEO of the merged brands, leading all day-to-day operations for the company.

Co-founders and co-chairmen of Dom’s Jay Owen and Bob Mariano, in addition to Foxtrot co-founder Mike LaVitola, will continue to hold advisor and board roles within the organization.

Twyman brings more than three decades of retail and wholesale food industry experience, with 27 of those years in leadership roles at Whole Foods. During his time there, he served at every leadership level up to and including executive vice president of global operations, overseeing company operations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Most recently, Twyman served as CEO of Daily Table, a non-profit grocery chain dedicated to providing affordable, nutritious foods to communities in need, while also consulting for early stage CPG companies, to help them scale and actualize their strategic growth.

“Rob is a visionary in the grocery retail space having transformed the consumer food and beverage supermarket experience for over three decades,” said Foxtrot co-founder Jay Owen. “We are confident he is the right leader to guide Outfox Hospitality to new heights as we lead the evolution of the future of food, snacking and redefining your neighborhood market.”

As CEO, Twyman will oversee Dom’s & Foxtrot’s continued growth within the current markets of Chicago, Austin, Dallas and Washington, D.C., metropolitan areas and new markets across the country.

“I’m honored to announce my appointment as CEO of Outfox Hospitality and thrilled to be leading an incredible team at the forefront of innovation in the food and beverage retail experience,” said Twyman. “Together, we’ll set new standards of excellence, discovery and convenience centered around the joy of food.”

Foxtrot is a neighborhood market which operates in Chicago, Texas and the D.C. area. Foxtrot stores feature a coffee bar in each location, seating for guests, as well as frequent events and promotions dedicated to tasting and trying products from small and local makers.

“Foxtrot reframes the market experience for better convenience, authentic discovery and everyday joy,” the company stated in a press release.

Chicago-based Dom’s Kitchen & Market has a similar philosophy, providing Chicagoans with a place to eat, shop and discover local products.

“Dom’s continues to redefine the neighborhood market into a place that inspires culinary discovery, helping people experience meals and foods they are excited to eat for special occasions and every day — with products available in store, online and on the go,” the statement continued.

Dom’s products are globally inspired, seasonally driven and locally sourced from Chicago and Midwest entrepreneurs.

The companies continue to grow, with Dom’s announcing plans to open a new location in the River North neighborhood of Chicago, in addition to Foxtrot’s recent opening of its newest location in Washington, D.C.

Together, the companies manage a combined 34 locations throughout their operating markets.