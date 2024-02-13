Pakland Adds Industry Veteran to Board

Parkland Corp. has announced the appointment of experienced industry professional James Neate to its board of directors.

“James is a seasoned executive with significant expertise working within the many markets that Parkland serves,” said Steven Richardson, chairman of the board. “His international banking expertise coupled with his understanding of markets in Canada, the Caribbean and South America is invaluable to Parkland. James’ ability to provide strategic insight into global growth opportunities will add additional bench strength to our board as we continue to advance our strategy to deliver long-term value to all shareholders. We are delighted to welcome James to our board.”

Neate’s career spans more than three decades in the Canadian banking industry at Scotiabank. In his time, he held increasingly senior roles, with his most recent as president and group head of corporate and investment banking. In this role, he held global management responsibility for investment banking, global business payments and corporate banking.

“Neate’s appointment forms part of Parkland’s strategic board renewal process that has been ongoing for the past 12 months and added three highly experienced directors to Parkland,” Parkland stated in a press release. “Collaborating with two global search firms, Parkland has been adhering to a prudent refreshment of its board, blending continuity with fresh perspectives to ensure a governance structure that supports Parkland’s long-term objectives.”

Parkland is an international fuel distributor, marketer and convenience retailer with operations in 25 countries across the Americas. The company serves over one million customers each day.

With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States and the Caribbean region, Parkland has developed supply, distribution and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance.

Parkland also focuses on carbon and renewables trading, solar power, renewables manufacturing and ultra-fast EV charging.

The company plans to focus on developing its existing business in resilient markets, growing its food, convenience and renewable energy businesses and helping its customers decarbonize.