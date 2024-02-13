Sheetz Promotes Three New Executive Vice Presidents

Sheetz announced the promotions of Emily Sheetz, Ryan Sheetz and Trevor Walter to executive vice presidents of their departments.

Sheetz has announced the promotions of Emily Sheetz, Ryan Sheetz and Trevor Walter to the positions of executive vice presidents of their respective departments.

Emily Sheetz

A second-generation Sheetz family leader, Emily Sheetz was previously the vice president of strategy and information technology (IT) for the company.

As executive vice president of strategy and IT, she will now be responsible for providing leadership and direction for 250 employees from Sheetz’s strategy, IT and innovation teams, some of whom work in Sheetz’s office space in Pittsburgh, Pa. Emily will also focus on formalizing the company’s strategic planning processes, forging new working relationships and synergies across the organization and work to assure Sheetz remains innovative and that all decisions are made with customers in mind.

Ryan Sheetz

Also a second-generation Sheetz family leader, Ryan Sheetz was previously the vice president of marketing and brand for the convenience chain.

As executive vice president of marketing and supply chain, Ryan will now oversee the company’s total marketing results, as well as performance of Sheetz Distribution Services and Sheetz Brothers Kitchen. Ryan will be accountable to develop the company’s annual marketing strategies and drive the implementation of go-to-market plans.

He will also lead teams to maintain a strong and positive work culture.

Trevor Walter

Trevor Walter previously served as the vice president of petroleum supply management for Sheetz. In that role, he oversaw the acquisition of traditional and non-traditional petroleum offerings for Sheetz.

Trevor also helped steer Sheetz’s rapid growth of electric vehicle (EV) chargers at its stores (the company surpassed 2 million EV charging sessions last year).

In Trevor’s new role as executive vice president of petroleum supply management, he will continue to drive Sheetz’s goal of providing total customer focus by ensuring the company is offering customers the highest quality of gasoline at its stores.

He will also continue to lead and direct all aspects of the organization’s supply chain policies, objectives and initiatives. He will specifically lead a team of nearly 20 employees that will aim to move forward internal and external logistics and control processes and will oversee domestic sourcing of material and services, and transportation.

“Sheetz would not be where it is today without the strong leadership of Emily, Ryan and Trevor,” said president and CEO Travis Sheetz. “Since joining Sheetz, they have all inspired their teams to consistently deliver on our organization’s mission of Total Customer Focus. Each has remained committed to our company, their colleagues and our employees and they will continue to play a vital part in our company’s efforts to grow.”

Last year, Sheetz opened its 700th store. The company remains a leader in the c-store space with several market expansions and announcements over the last few years in Columbus, Dayton, and Toledo, Ohio, and the state of Michigan. Sheetz now operates 710+ store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.