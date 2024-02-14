Alta Introduces Godfather’s Pizza to 21 C-Stores

Alta Convenience will offer the foodservice option in addition to existing offerings like roller grill items and burritos.

Alta Convenience has announced the addition of Godfather’s Pizza at 21 of its locations. The company noted that it made the move to complement its existing foodservice offerings, which include roller grill items and burritos.

The 21 Alta Convenience locations offering the Godfather’s To-Go Pizza Program span across several states, including Colorado, Wyoming and Kansas.

CF Altitude — the parent company to Alta Convenience — has 117 convenience stores located in five states (Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming and New Mexico). At the end of 2021, 47 new stores were added to the CF Altitude portfolio in Missouri and Illinois and run under the banner Petro-Mart.

Godfather’s Pizza has partnered with convenience store retailers with its Express program since 1990. Success in the convenience store market prompted the development of the To-Go program in 2018.

Founded in 1973, the fast-casual concept is a family-operated franchise which has has expanded to more than 583 locations in more than 38 states ranging from traditional dine-in restaurants to express outlets — airports, convenience stores and college campuses — and 1,628 Godfather’s Pizza To-Go licensed pizza program locations.