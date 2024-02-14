Fiserv Brings In-Person Bill Payment to NCR Atleos ATMs

Consumers will now be able to pay household bills at thousands of ATM locations.

Payments provider and financial technology solution company Fiserv has announced that it is expanding its CheckFreePay network for in-person bill payment to include the ATM network of NCR Atleos Corp. Now, cash-preferred customers will be able to pay a wide array of household bills at thousands of ATM locations, including c-stores, grocery stores and pharmacies.

Bill payment capabilities will initially be available at thousands of Atleos ATMs that accept cash today, expanding as more cash-in ATMs are rolled out across the U.S.

“Many consumers prefer to pay bills in person in cash, and CheckFreePay helps them streamline financial tasks with multiple ways to pay in places they visit every day,” said Brian Seemann, senior vice president of Biller Solutions at Fiserv. “Adding a self-service bill payment option at thousands of Atleos ATM locations will expand consumer access to these capabilities while enhancing efficiency and increasing foot traffic for merchants.”

Traditionally, ATMs that accept cash have primarily been available at bank and credit union branches. With more of these ATMs now in place at retail locations, consumers can pay utility, phone, cable, insurance, credit card, auto and other bills securely via self-service instead of walking up to a counter or paying in the checkout line.

Merchants can shift cash payments previously made with assistance from store personnel to self-service ATMs, automating transactions and improving efficiency of store operations, while still benefitting from increased foot traffic.

Customers can search for locations where they can pay their bill in person by referring to their statement or visiting the CheckFreePay payment locator website or their biller’s website. Consumers will receive a receipt once payment is complete.

“Enabling reliable in-person bill payments via CheckFreePay allows us to expand financial access for consumers, providing them fast credit for funds received, and benefits merchants by building brand loyalty,” said Ben Bregman, vice president of Product Management for Atleos. “Our partnership with Fiserv benefits consumers, billers and merchants and is another example of how Atleos is committed to innovating and expanding the transactions supported by our self-service devices.”

Through CheckFreePay, Fiserv is the largest processor of walk-in bill payments in the U.S. For more than 30 years, Fiserv has provided reliable bill payment services to consumers who prefer to pay their bills in person, with over 30,000 bill-pay locations where people are already shopping.