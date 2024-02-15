Core-Mark Reveals 2024 Expo Event Lineup

Core-Mark has officially announced the lineup for its customer buying events this spring with five regional events being held across the country.

With a focus on foodservice offerings and customer solutions, the regional expos offer an opportunity to network with more than 180 vendors, explore new products and innovations for the c-store industry and take advantage of discounts that can help customers increase their profitability and build customer loyalty.

“Our Regional Expos are focused on the needs of our customers and the success of their business,” said Sandra D’Asaro, senior vice president of strategy and brand, Core-Mark. “We are excited to have expanded our regional expos to include two additional shows in 2024 (southern California and Atlanta) and further offer attendees the opportunity to experience a multitude of robust foodservice solutions, network with vendor partners and Core-Mark leadership and ensure that they are treated to a first-class experience.”

Upcoming events include:

Feb. 29: Core-Mark Expo East

Huntington Cleveland Convention Center

Cleveland, Ohio

March 5-6: Core-Mark Expo West

Anaheim Convention Center

Anaheim, Calif.

March 20: Core-Mark Expo Southeast

Georgia World Congress Center

Atlanta, Ga.

March 28: Core-Mark Expo Midwest

Schaumburg Convention Center

Schaumburg, Ill.

April 11: Core-Mark Expo Northeast

Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino

Montville, Conn.

Registration is currently open for all Core-Mark Expos at this link.

Due to FDA and regulations regarding tobacco products, no one under the age of 21 is permitted on the show floor.

Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 50,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 37 distribution centers. It services traditional convenience retailers, drug stores, box or supercenter stores, grocery stores, liquor stores and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.